Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35.

