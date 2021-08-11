Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 58,695.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.69% of Lazydays worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,998 shares of company stock worth $5,094,869 over the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

