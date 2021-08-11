Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of OptimizeRx worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $37,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,249 shares of company stock worth $5,616,530 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,074.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

