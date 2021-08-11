Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Gladstone Land worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gladstone Land by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

LAND opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.60 million, a P/E ratio of -73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

