Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3,993.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of NN worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NN by 72.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $254.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

