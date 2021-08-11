Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 392.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth about $373,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,439,598.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

