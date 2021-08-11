Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDLO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

FDLO opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

