Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.26 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $6,251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

