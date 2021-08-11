Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.