Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.29 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 952.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 218,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

