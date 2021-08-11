Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Materion worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Materion by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Materion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

