Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 175.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 10.18% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMS opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

