Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.34 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.18% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000.

NYSEARCA INKM opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

