Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

