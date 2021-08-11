Royal Bank of Canada Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$30.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. 2,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,557,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 1,204.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 303,980 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.