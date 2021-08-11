Royal Bank of Canada Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECNCF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

ECNCF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 29,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,425. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

