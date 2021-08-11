Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Inseego worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INSG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $911.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

