Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

