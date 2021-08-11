Royal Bank of Canada Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,740. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

