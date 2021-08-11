Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OPI opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

