Royal Bank of Canada Invests $1.27 Million in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.39% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:CHIH opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90.

