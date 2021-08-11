Royal Bank of Canada Invests $1.34 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Signify Health stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

