Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,787 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

