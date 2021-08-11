Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 58,979 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,325,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
