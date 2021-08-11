Royal Bank of Canada Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$30.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.17.

TSE CIX traded up C$0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,907. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$25.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

