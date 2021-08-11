Royal Bank of Canada Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

REI.UN stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.38. The company had a trading volume of 413,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.24. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

