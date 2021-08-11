Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $215.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.59. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

