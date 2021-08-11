Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. 78,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

