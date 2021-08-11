Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 32,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.