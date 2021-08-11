Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 32,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

