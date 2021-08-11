Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,019 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Plains GP worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 535,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

