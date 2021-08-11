Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,986 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 74.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $707.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

