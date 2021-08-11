Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,553 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

