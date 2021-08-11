Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,898 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

