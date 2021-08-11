Royal Bank of Canada Sells 29,678 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,678 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

