Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,628 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

