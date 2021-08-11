Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,782 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

