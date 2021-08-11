Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,641 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

