Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 190.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

