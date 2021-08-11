Royal Bank of Canada Trims The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price to $44.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,999. The company has a market cap of $851.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

