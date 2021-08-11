Royal Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,504 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,590% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.08. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $140.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Royal Gold by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

