Royale Finance Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $246,986.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

