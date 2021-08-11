RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.90. RPC shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 195,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $1,134,399.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $30,104,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,524,924 shares of company stock worth $8,504,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

