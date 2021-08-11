RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.