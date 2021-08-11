RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.41 ($62.84).

Several research firms have weighed in on RTL. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.