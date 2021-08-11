Russel Metals Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

TSE:RUS opened at C$35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

