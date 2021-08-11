Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.15

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.15 and last traded at C$36.09, with a volume of 183976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.21.

RUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

