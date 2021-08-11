Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $845.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.