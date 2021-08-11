Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSVF remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 254,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,397. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

