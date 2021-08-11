SafeCoin Price Tops $0.17 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $216.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,294.03 or 1.00003589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.34 or 0.01063549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00344226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.00395762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00070460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004707 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.