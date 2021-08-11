SafePal Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.32 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $135.32 million and $36.35 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

